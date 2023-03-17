Burna Boy to headline 2023 UEFA Champions League final kick-off show

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian afrobeats star Burna Boy has been selected to headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League final kick-off show.

On their social media page, UEFA shared the news: “Burna Boy will perform ahead of the UCL final in Istanbul! The Nigerian star, whose hits include Last Last and It’s Plenty, will bring his energy and signature soulful vibes to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in football gets underway.”

The Grammy award winner on his part also shared the news with his fans: “Catch me Performing Live at The UEFA Champions League Final in June! @UEFA @ChampionsLeague 10/06/2023 #LoveDamini.”

This will be the seventh kickoff show since UEFA introduced it as part of the big match day. According to the organisers, the idea is to reach new and younger audiences.

This come shortly after Burna headlined the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-star game 2023 halftime show on February 19, 2023 with fellow Nigerians Tems and Rema in an Afrobeats-themed show.

The UEFA Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Top division European clubs participate in the competition.