Burna Boy dethrones Diamond as Africa’s most streamed artiste

By Alex Balimwikungu

Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy has finally dethroned Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz to become the most streamed artiste on YouTube in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Burna Boy is currently the king of YouTube with over 2, 252,124,206 views (and counting) as compared to Diamond’s 2,246,395,673 views (and counting). Burna joined the streaming platform on January 13, 2018, while Platnumz joined YouTube on June 12, 2012.

However, Platnumz still holds the record for the artiste with the most subscribers in Sub-Saharan Africa. He has over 7.98 million subscribers, while Burna Boy has over 4.13 million subscribers.

On the list, Nigerian star Wizkid is third with at least 1.76 billion views.

The king of Lingala and Rhumba, Fally Ipupa, is number four on the list with 1.50 billion views, while Davido comes at number five with 1.40 billion views.

Here is the full list of the most streamed artistes in Sub-Saharan Africa.

1. Burna Boy (Nigeria) – 2.25 billion views

2. Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – 2.24 billion views

3. Wizkid (Nigeria) – 1.76 billion views

4. Fally Ipupa (DRC Congo) – 1.50 billion views

5. Davido (Nigeria) – 1.40 billion views

6. Flavour Nabania (Nigeria) – 1.15 billion views

7. Ckay – (Nigeria) – 1.23 billion views

8. PSquare (Nigeria) – 1.12 billion views

9. Tekno (Nigeria) – 995 million views

10. Rayvanny – (Tanzania) – 972 million views

