Bunyoro-Kitara has beautiful women, says Nabbanja

By Dickson Ndugwa

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has urged Ugandans to explore Bunyoro-Kitara, saying it has many attractions, including beautiful women.

“Let’s explore Uganda, as well as Bunyoro-Kitara because in Bunyoro, we have many tourist attractions like our culture, Lake Albert and Budongo forest, not forgetting the beautiful women who are welcoming, as well the caves,” she said.

Nabbanja, tourism state minister Martin Mugarra Bahinduka and tourism minister Tom Butime, among other officials, were in Hoima district on September 27 to mark World Tourism Day held under the theme Tourism and Green Investments.

Prime Minister Nabbanja (centre) cutting cake with tourism officials at celebrations to mark World Tourism Day at Boma Grounds in Hoima on September 27, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

The officials started the day by matching with school children from Boma Grounds to Hoima town at 9:00am.

By 11:00am, they were back at Boma Grounds for the festivities.

Nabbanja later cut cake, served the attendees, then left for other duties.

Singers such as Spice Diana, Irene Ntale and Pallaso also entertained revellers.

Singer Pallaso performing at the World Tourism Day celebrations in Hoima on September 17, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa Singer Spice Diana performing at the World Tourism Day celebrations in Hoima on September 17, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

At 9:00pm, Irene Ntale came on stage, followed by Spice Diana who left the men uneasy with her sexy moves.

At 11:00pm, there was fireworks for 20 minutes, before DJ Roja came on stage and never left the revellers the same.

They danced and sweated.

Singer Pallaso urged Ugandans to visit Bunyoro Kitara.

“Explore Bunyoro Kitara and share the good you have seen all over the world to bring more tourists in Bunyoro,” he said.

DJ Roja making an entrance at the World Tourism Day celebrations in Hoima on September 27, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa