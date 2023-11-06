Bunyoro based local musician Serena Ti9 rocks Hoima in live concert

By Wilson Asiimwe

Bunyoro based local musician Serena ti9 on Saturday evening rocked Hoima city in a live concert hosted at HB in Hoima City.

It was the first Serena Ti9 live concert in Bunyoro dubbed ‘Serena Ti9 Live-in-Concert’ that registered a sold-out turn-up standing out as a successful one.

Serena was accompanied by Bunyoro’s celebrated singers who entertained the revelers till the day break in the oil city.

Gospel singer, David King, Kahoora Boys crew and Figo West of Hoima are some of the Hoima-based artistes who performed while those from Greater Masindi included Kimxeller, Coco Thunder and Prince Keza Jojo Bigz.

David King shook the stage with his ‘Wave the Flag’ song that tested to be still standing to capture the audience evidenced in Serena Ti9 concert when fans waved as they enjoyed his performance.

One of the performers David King belts out for the fans. Photo by Wilson Asiimwe

Another exciting moment of the concert was the live performance of Serena and Rapadico’s love song called ‘Love Dose’.

Serena Ti9 also performed her songs ‘Otalyeijukya’ (Never regret) and ‘Tukumachinga’ (we are matching) before she was disrupted by sound hardships that escalated at the peak of the concert.

The gig did not only add to live concerts among Bunyoro artistes but also acted as a sign of solidarity among themselves. The in-fights normally blamed for under development of the music industry in the region appeared to resolve as many fellow artistes supported her primarily.

Video Producer and Director, Mwesigwa Matthias aka Young Matic was also present and hailed and credited the concert as a success.

“I thank the party animals who turned up for this concert. This is a new trend where we are supporting each other,” he said.