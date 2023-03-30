Thursday, March 30, 2023
Bukedde’s Simo Omunene to sponsor three lucky winners to Dubai during Easter

By Ignatius Kamya 

Bukedde Radio’s Simon Maseruka alias Simo Omunene has organised show dubbed Easter Carnival at Buloba Forest Park on Masaka Road on Easter Monday, where revellers will stand a chance to win a fully paid trip to Dubai. 

Speaking at the Vision Group head offices in Kampala on Monday, March 27, he advised whoever will buy a ticket, which goes for sh10,000 ordinary and sh20,000 VIP, to keep the voucher which will be given to them at the gate.

Simo said a draw would be conducted during the event to get the three winners, who will tour Dubai. 

“I am doing this to give back to the fans who have supported me all through my journey in events promotion,” said Simo. 

Among the artistes set to perform at the Easter Carnival are Maddox, Sheebah, B2C, Big Eye, Kataleya and Kandle and Pastor Wilson Bugembe. 

