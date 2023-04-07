Bukedde’s Simo Omunene assures revellers of security ahead of Easter carnival

By Ignatius Kamya

Preparations for the Tugende e Dubai Easter Carnival are moving on smoothly and revellers have been assured of pure enjoyment.

On Thursday, April 6, Bukedde Radio’s Simon Maseruka alias Simo Omunene, the organiser, revealed that all the security requirements for the show to take place had been met.

He noted that he has worked with the very best in the industry, including sound from JJ Sound, to enable the revellers have a blast.

Sheebah, Madoxx, Kataleya & Kandle, Pastor Wilson Bugembe and Big Eye, among others, will perform.

Simo said revellers will stand a chance to win a fully paid trip to Dubai during the show at Buloba Forest Park on Masaka Road on Easter Monday.

He advised whoever will buy a ticket, which goes for sh10,000 ordinary and sh20,000 VIP, to keep the voucher which will be given to them at the gate.

A draw will be conducted at the event.