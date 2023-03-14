Bukedde’s Phoebe Kukkiriza to do collabo with Spice Diana, featuring Barbie Itungo

By Dickson Ndugwa

Bukedde TV presenter Phoebe Kukkiriza is set to release a song with singer Spice Diana this year, 2023.

Phoebe became famous across the kadama world with the help of TikTok. Kadama is a loose local reference to a Ugandan housemaid in the Arab world.

She regularly posted videos on TikTok and Facebook. It didn’t take long for her to win the hearts of fellow maids throughout the region. And her fanbase did not only cover the Ugandan nationals, but also those from different African countries.

Back home in Uganda, Phoebe’s numbers were also growing fast.

In September 2022, she landed a job on Urban TV as a presenter of Fun Plus programme. It was not long, before she moved to Bukedde TV’s Oluyimba Lwo show, which airs from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

To say Phoebe is on a roll is an understatement.

At the beginning of 2023, she decided to challenge herself by singing, releasing her first song – Kibubu – which was directed by Visan.

Phoebe is in now in preparations to do a collabo with Spice Diana and Pastor Wilson Bugembe.

She hopes that the collabos will propel her music career.

”It was my first time to meet Spice Diana, but she welcomed me and told me to come and we record a song as soon possible. I am ready with the song,” an excited Phoebe said during an interview on March 12.

“The song is about hustling in Kampala and I have approached Barbie Itungo (wife of National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine) to feature in the song, which she accepted,” she added.