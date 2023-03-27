Bukedde’s Dorah Namaala to celebrate 17 years in media with boat cruise

By Ignatius Kamya

Bukedde TV’s Dora Namaala has launched plans for the Namaala Vibe Ku Mmeeri party, a celebration to mark her 17 years in media.

During a press conference at Vision Group’s head office in Industrial Area in Kampala, Namaala said it’s going to be a boat cruise to Kalangala and back to Kampala using MV Nodl on which a number of activities are to take place.

Namaala said the team will be setting off from Entebbe on April 30. There will be great mixes by DJ Shiru till they get to Kalangala, where singer Eddy Yawe will be waiting to give them a blast of a performance.

Kojja Brian and Ssenga Hamidah will be on hand to offer relationship advice to all the party animals at the bonfire session which will be at Victoria Forest Resort, where the team will be retiring for the day.

Brian Kabenge, a sales person from Ayani Motors Limited, delivered wonderful news, saying those that will attend the party stand a chance to win a BMW X1 after a lucky draw is conducted on the cruise.

Singles will pay sh390,000 and couples sh450,000, with proceeds going to single mothers by paying school requirements for their children.