Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Bukedde’s Dorah Namaala to celebrate 17 years in media with boat cruise
Top News

Bukedde’s Dorah Namaala to celebrate 17 years in media with boat cruise

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ignatius Kamya 

Bukedde TV’s Dora Namaala has launched plans for the Namaala Vibe Ku Mmeeri party, a celebration to mark her 17 years in media. 

During a press conference at Vision Group’s head office in Industrial Area in Kampala, Namaala said it’s going to be a boat cruise to Kalangala and back to Kampala using MV Nodl on which a number of activities are to take place. 

Namaala said the team will be setting off from Entebbe on April 30. There will be great mixes by DJ Shiru till they get to Kalangala, where singer Eddy Yawe will be waiting to give them a blast of a performance.

Kojja Brian and Ssenga Hamidah will be on hand to offer relationship advice to all the party animals at the bonfire session which will be at Victoria Forest Resort, where the team will be retiring for the day. 

Brian Kabenge, a sales person from Ayani Motors Limited, delivered wonderful news, saying those that will attend the party stand a chance to win a BMW X1 after a lucky draw is conducted on the cruise. 

Singles will pay sh390,000 and couples sh450,000, with proceeds going to single mothers by paying school requirements for their children. 

You may also like

Nwagi thrills revellers at ‘The Voice Africa’ premiere

Big Brother Titans: Thabang, Justin & Blaqboi evicted

Stop singing during Ramadhan, Sheikh Gugwa tells Muslim artistes

Pastor, two others arrested over human trafficking

Kampala Car-free Day launched

Prince Nakibinge hosts US Ambassador to iftar dinner

Loukman Ali ditches casual wear, dons suit at iKon Awards

Big Eye urges Muslim artistes to fast

Bebe, Kenzo, Azawi to perform at Muhoozi Rwanda border opening thanksgiving

Elon Musk puts Twitter’s value at just $20 billion

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.