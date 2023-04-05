Bukedde TV starts one hour entertainment news show

By Alfred Byenkya
Bukedde TV 1 has started a one hour entertainment news show
The show started airing on Monday 3rd, April, 2023 and will be starting from 8:45am to 10:00am Monday to Friday every week
The program presenters will be their usual gossip presenters Josephat Seguya and Bukedde FM’s presenter Musa Semwanga
The program has three segments that include local entertainment news, interviews plus another segment for boda boda cyclists
Previously, the entertainment news segment has been taking 10 minutes only in the EKYENKYA Program from 8:45 to 9:55am
So the new program will be starting after the end of the program that is presented by Dorah Namala and Sirajje Kizito
According to Bukedde TV management, the program is aimed at giving more coverage and airtime to the stakeholders of the Ugandan entertainment industry