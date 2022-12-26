Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Home Entertainment Bukedde Namutima concert attracts hundreds
Entertainment

Bukedde Namutima concert attracts hundreds

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

The Bukedde Namutima concert held on Christmas Day at Silver Springs Hotel Bugolobi, attracted a mammoth crowd.

The revellers to the concert organized by Musa Kavuma of KT Promotions alongside Bukedde TV had fans filing up to attend as early as 2:00 PM. By 7pm, it was alreasy a full house as fans eagerly awaited performances from the star cast of performers.

To say they got their money’s worth was an understatement. All advertised performers graced the stage although some performed in a rushed manner amd never heeded calls for encore performances as they were lined up to perform elsewhere on the busy Christmas Day.

Stars who performed included, Sheebah Karungi’, Winnie Nwagi, Carol Nantongo, King Saha and Green Daddy. Jose Chameleone was the highlight performer.

Carol Nantongo performs for the fans. Photo Dickson Ndugw
Crowds lined up up early to catch the action.
King Saha put aside his recent woes to perform at Silver Springs.
Bukedde Tv’s Bruno Betty rouses the crowd.

