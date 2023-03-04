Saturday, March 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Bukedde launches Ramadhan promotion
Top News

Bukedde launches Ramadhan promotion

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Dickson Ndugwa

Vision Group has launched a Ramadhan promotion that will run on Bukedde TV1 every Monday and Tuesday between 9:00am and 10:00am.

Ramadhan (month of fasting by Muslims) may kick off on April 21.

The promotion was launched by the Supreme Mufti of Kibuli Mosque, Muhammad Galabuzi, at the Vision Group headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, March 1.

The event started at 10:00am with performances from the Nateete matali dancers.

Nateete Mataali group entertaining the guests during the launch of the Ramadhan promotion on March 1, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Bukedde TV station manager Richard Kayira thanked Galabuzi for the good relationship he has built with Vision Group.

He also thanked Chappa Enterprises for partnering with Bukedde TV to launch the Ramadhan programme.

“Our viewers should open their eyes and ears so that they can answer Islam questions asked accordingly to win prizes, and hampers from Chappa Enterprises. The two overall winners will be taken to Mecca,” Kayira said.

On his part, Galabuzi thanked Vision Group for launching the Ramadhan month, as well the Ramadhan promotion, where Muslims are going to show their love of Islamic religion.

Bukedde TV manager Richard Kayira thanking Mufti Muhammad Galabuzi

He pledged to continue supporting the Muslim community through Bukedde TV  programmes and other Vision Group platforms.

Galabuzi urged Muslims to love their religion and to serve Allah with one heart.

He then handed hampers from Chappa Enterprise to Vision Group staff.

Rogers Anguzu (left), the Vision Group marketing manager, being presented with a hamper from Chappa Enterprises by Kibuli Mosque’s Muhammad Galabuzi at Vision Group head offices in Kampala on March 1, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

You may also like

Zubair Family loses member to cancer

New Swangz Avenue signee Kitaka releases song

Pastor Jjengo struggles to maintain dad’s estate

Kenzo thanks UWA for supporting ‘Born in Africa’

I know nothing about Muswangali – Benon to MC Kats

Big Brother Titans: Ipeleng rejects Miracle

Musician Alien Skin defends self on Ykee Benda saga

Why wedding case against Watoto Church was dismissed

IRON SHEETS SCANDAL VIDEO: Minister deroofs animal shelter

Pastor Okudi trashes ‘Born in Africa’ remakes

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.