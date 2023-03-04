Bukedde launches Ramadhan promotion

By Dickson Ndugwa

Vision Group has launched a Ramadhan promotion that will run on Bukedde TV1 every Monday and Tuesday between 9:00am and 10:00am.

Ramadhan (month of fasting by Muslims) may kick off on April 21.

The promotion was launched by the Supreme Mufti of Kibuli Mosque, Muhammad Galabuzi, at the Vision Group headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, March 1.

The event started at 10:00am with performances from the Nateete matali dancers.

Nateete Mataali group entertaining the guests during the launch of the Ramadhan promotion on March 1, 2023. Photo by Dickson Ndugwa

Bukedde TV station manager Richard Kayira thanked Galabuzi for the good relationship he has built with Vision Group.

He also thanked Chappa Enterprises for partnering with Bukedde TV to launch the Ramadhan programme.

“Our viewers should open their eyes and ears so that they can answer Islam questions asked accordingly to win prizes, and hampers from Chappa Enterprises. The two overall winners will be taken to Mecca,” Kayira said.

On his part, Galabuzi thanked Vision Group for launching the Ramadhan month, as well the Ramadhan promotion, where Muslims are going to show their love of Islamic religion.

Bukedde TV manager Richard Kayira thanking Mufti Muhammad Galabuzi

He pledged to continue supporting the Muslim community through Bukedde TV programmes and other Vision Group platforms.

Galabuzi urged Muslims to love their religion and to serve Allah with one heart.

He then handed hampers from Chappa Enterprise to Vision Group staff.