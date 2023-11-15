Bukedde launches ‘Gabula Ssekukulu’ Christmas giveaway

By Ignatius Kamya

Vision Group boss Don Wanyama has launched Bukedde family’s annual Christmas giveaway titled Gabula Ssekukulu Lusaniya.

This is the ninth edition of the initiative, aimed at giving back to Bukedde’s audience as a way of enabling them to enjoy the festive period.

While addressing journalists during the launch at the Vision Group main office, Wanyama said they are concerned about their customers’ wellbeing and mostly those who have followed them for the whole year.

He urged other people to engage in acts of charity and sharing mostly during this season, which involves a lot of reflections of how the year has been.

Wanyama thanked the sponsors of the cause mainly Ugachick who have been with them in the previous editions and others such as Royal Milk and SWT who have joined this year.

Royal Milk salesperson Abdul Sudaisi Kirunda thanked Vision Group for working with them, saying it has increased their company sales.

Betty Balyama from SWT encouraged Ugandans to buy their rice, revealing that they are going to offer discounts on all their products.

Bukedde newspaper editor Michael Mukasa Ssebowa encouraged Ugandans to continue buying the paper and filling the coupons inside to stand a chance of winning themselves goodies.

Bukedde FM manager Herbert Kabanda encouraged people to tune in to Bukedde Radio, sayingg there will be someone going around and in case they find you tuned in at a loud volume, you get pick whatever you want during a stipulated time and they pay for it.

The main draw for the winners will be conducted live on Bukedde TV on December 20, 2023. The winners will pick their goodies on December 22.