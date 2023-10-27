Friday, October 27, 2023
Bukedde holds medical camp in Nansana ahead of ‘Embuutu y’embutikizi’ this Sunday

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ignatius Kamya

Hundreds of people have turned up for Bukedde’s activation in Nansana, a city suburb, on October 26 ahead of Embuutu y’embutikizi slated for this Sunday, October 29, at Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wakiso.

A number of activities are ongoing, with some guests lining up to register for National IDs, while others are receiving medical services.

Bukedde TV programmes are being aired live from Nansana ku Masitoowa, .

The excitement is real among the people as they get to see their favourite show, presenters including DJ Shiru, MC Masuanku, Pheobe K, Bruno Betty.

There will also be a football match in the evening between Bukedde family and the people of Nansana and thereafter some musical mixes from Suuna Ben and DJ Shiru.

Bukedde TV presenter Phoebe K addressing fans in Nansana, a city suburb, on October 26, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

