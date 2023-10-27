Bukedde gives Nansana LC chairperson TV

By Ignatius Kamya

The excitement was palpable in Nansana, a city suburb, as Bukedde TV manager Richard Kayiira handed over a television screen to the local council chairman to enable the residents continue watching Bukedde TV programmes.

This was during Bukedde’s activation on October 26 ahead of Embuutu y’embutikizi slated for this Sunday, October 29, at Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wakiso.

There was jubilation with dancing and handshakes as the residents thanked Kayiira for the present.

A football friendly will also take place between Bukedde family and the people of Nansana.