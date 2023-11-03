Sunday, November 5, 2023
Bukedde FM rewards best upcoming artistes

By Ignatius Kamya  

The two upcoming artists that emerged as winners at Bukedde FM’s Embuutu y’embuutikizi have been awarded their prize money.

The duo, Enoch Ssebaale and Bosco Lutwama took part in a competition last Sunday at Kavumba recreation grounds as Bukedde TV celebrated its anniversary.

Rose Kigongo and Musa Ssemwanga of Bukedde fama who were the judges selected Lutwama as the winner giving reasons of his good vocal ability and the great choice of songs and Ssebale being second. 

The two came to Vision Group headoffice at 1st Street Industrial area  yesterday and Ronald Ssebutiko and the News editor of Bukedde fama gave Lutwama Sh1m while Ssebaale smiled away with sh500,000  

Both thanked Bukedde FM and Vision Group management for promoting local talent. Lutwama said he would use the money to record new songs, while Ssebaale said he would use the money to procure a boda boda on hire purchase.

