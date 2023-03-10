Bugembe women praise Bugingo for forgiving own children, hail Teddy for praying

By Jackie Nambogga

When Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe’s head of laity, Proscovia Katawera, was invited to make her speech during prayers to mark International Women’s Day celebrations, she praised Pr Aloysius Bugingo for his alleged recent pronouncement.

Bugingo, the proprietor of House of Prayer Ministries International in Makerere Kikoni, allegedly announced that he had forgiven his children in a video that has since gone viral.

Katawera told a congregation at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe in Jinja city on Wednesday, March 8, that she shed tears of joy while Bugingo made this statement after seven years of not communicating with his children.

She said this achievement didn’t happen out of the blue, but because of his wife, Teddy Naluswa Bugingo’s prayers.

“I joined Naluswa in prayers since she was abandoned with her children, but we give praise to God because prayers don’t let us down,” Katawera said as the women cheered.

The prayers were presided over by All Saints Cathedral, Kampala provost, the Very Rev. Dr. Rebecca Nyegenye.

Nyegenye also launched the Christian Women Fellowship (CWF) Cathedral chapter, which unites both married and single women, including young girls.

Lessons learned

During the service, Jinja City Woman Member of Parliament Manjeri Kyebakutika said she learnt a lot from Naluswa, who declined to ‘surrender’ her husband.

“Bugingo filed for divorce in 2019 indicating several grounds, but Naluswa stood [firm in] the storm and gave all her life to God, as Christian women, we learn a lot from her not to give up easily,” Kyebakutika said.

Teddy Naluswa and Aloysius Bugingo

Sarah Nabutono, a member of the Mothers Union, said such women are role models in shaping children despite being abandoned.

“All their children have not missed school because Naluswa put all her faith in God who kept providing. I know one day, God will re-unite them forever,” she said.

Call for support

In her sermon, Nyegenye urged women to stop fighting each other, but instead support themselves to foster development.

She also urged them to use their gifts of singing in the choir as well as taking up other responsibilities in the Church such as ushers.

Margret Isabirye, the chairperson of CWF, said the objective of the chapter was to unite all women in the cathedral regardless of their marital status by praying together.

She said they would also be taking the word of God to prisons, markets, and hospitals, among other public places.