Budding singer Gloria Bugie to challenge established artistes  

By Kampala Sun Writer

The Ugandan music landscape, especially for female musicians feels saturated. Making a breakthrough to challenge the staple artistes like Sheebah Karungi, Cindy, Spice Diana and Rema seems hard.

However, for 23-year-old singer, Gloria Busingye, popularly known as Gloria Bugie, there is always room at the top.

She has an Amapiano infused song titled, – Just do it, featuring Kuki which is likely to make her challenge the status quo in the local music industry.

In the song, she shows that she is confident in her art and when you add the dancing skills, it is a song that will take her places and etch her among the impressionable young music lovers.

She describes herself as an artistic person because she has always had a passion for art.

Bugie in an interview classifies her style as an eclectic mix of Afro-beat, Dancehall and R&B genres and Amapiano.

Bugie started singing professionally this year and she seems to have found her footing.

With the talent and backing of strong management, she optimistic she will be one of the rookies to watch 2023.

She already has another single out. It is called., “Light the fire”, and talks about the way someone feels when they are in a happy relationship.

Buggie looks up to Rihanna and Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage. She believes music is not hard but the challenges lie in wait.

“I haven’t encountered any major challenge, perhaps because I’m still new in the industry. But, I’m aware very many upcoming artistes, especially girls, face a lot of challenges compared to their male counterparts, and as result, some decided to quit. The challenges include; demand for sexual favours from music producers and promoters. It’s so frustrating! Unfortunately, most victims suffer silently, hoping they’ll be able to penetrate into the business,”

She sees herself among the music greats in Uganda with several collaborations.