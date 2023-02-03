Friday, February 3, 2023
Bryan White sets return dates

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

Philanthropist Brian Kirumira a.k.a Bryan White has announced his return dates. 

Since the dawn of 2023, Bryan White’s impending return has been the talk of town with no clear dates. The socialite who is based in Dubai announced that he will be returning to Uganda on his birthday.

“I will return on May 12th, which is my birthday.  I still have the money and I will start right from where I stopped,” he revealed.

He explained that what makes him return on his birthday, is to serve the nation as he will be celebrating his rebirth, mentioning that he’s seen a lot of trouble and challenges.

Bryan White’s comments come after fellow socialite SK Mbuga rubbished claims that he (White) is making a huge comeback which will stamp him among richest people in Uganda.

In 2021, legislators on the Human Rights Committee of Parliament recommended the arrest and prosecution of Kampala Socialite, Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White for defilement.

According to the committee report Bryan White violated human rights of Stella Nandawula, Vivian Mutanda, Leticia Nabulime, a 17 year old at the time among other girls at his now defunct Bryan White Foundation. He quietly left the country and has largely been quiet.

