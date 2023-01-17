Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Bryan White rumoured to make return this year
Top News

Bryan White rumoured to make return this year

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Reagan Ssempijja

In 2018, Uganda’s showbusiness got hit by a one Brian Kirumira, commonly known as Bryan White. Claiming to have had roots in Italy, where his late Italian father had lived, White showed Kampala what a bougie big spender ought to be.

Unlike the usual festive season travellers, or Ba-summer as the local name goes, White indulged more in charity work, hence the birth of the Bryan White Foundation, which came to be mostly know as the Podium.

This saw artistes like Jose Chameleone, Big Eye, DJ Michael, Alex Muhangi and Weasel, among others, becoming ambassadors of the cause, and in some cases, almost being turned into White’s handymen.

Bryan White with Weasel and King Michael in the good old days

However, as is the habit with Ugandans, the minute White found himself on the ugly side of mainstream headlines and tabloids, for allegedly raping one of his workers, his clout quickly diminished. His public image shrunk at a working pace.

It got worse when the socialite suffered a chronic abdominal illness that saw him bedridden for quite a while. Where he disappeared to after this illness, no Ugandan knew. And in a split second, his name was off people’s lips, even those who used to feed off him.

But as night follows day, White is making a return to the social scene, three years later.

In a tweet and artwork that has been making rounds, White will be making a grandeur appearance at Kololo Independence Grounds, on a yet-to-be-announced date, where he will meet young people for an empowerment drive.

At the time of his rather unprecedented disappearance, White cried foul at some ‘ungrateful’ celebrities that he worked with, which leaves questions on whether he would work with them again. 

You may also like

Anne Kansiime shares her private life in new reality show

Freedom City tragedy: Police issue new guidelines for events organisers

Police hunt for soldier over death of wife’s lover  

Forgive me, Queen Kafta begs Pretty Nicole

Police arrests pastor accused of raping tourist

Jinja city hotel building collapses

Video: Kenzo drowns in Hamza’s cash, begs him to stop

Sylvia Namutebi, Ally Allibhai welcome second son

Fabiola’s friend D’Banj disappoints at Big Brother Titans premiere

AFRIMA climaxes in Senegal, DJ Lito scoops award

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.