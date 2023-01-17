Bryan White rumoured to make return this year

By Reagan Ssempijja

In 2018, Uganda’s showbusiness got hit by a one Brian Kirumira, commonly known as Bryan White. Claiming to have had roots in Italy, where his late Italian father had lived, White showed Kampala what a bougie big spender ought to be.

Unlike the usual festive season travellers, or Ba-summer as the local name goes, White indulged more in charity work, hence the birth of the Bryan White Foundation, which came to be mostly know as the Podium.

This saw artistes like Jose Chameleone, Big Eye, DJ Michael, Alex Muhangi and Weasel, among others, becoming ambassadors of the cause, and in some cases, almost being turned into White’s handymen.

Bryan White with Weasel and King Michael in the good old days

However, as is the habit with Ugandans, the minute White found himself on the ugly side of mainstream headlines and tabloids, for allegedly raping one of his workers, his clout quickly diminished. His public image shrunk at a working pace.

It got worse when the socialite suffered a chronic abdominal illness that saw him bedridden for quite a while. Where he disappeared to after this illness, no Ugandan knew. And in a split second, his name was off people’s lips, even those who used to feed off him.

But as night follows day, White is making a return to the social scene, three years later.

In a tweet and artwork that has been making rounds, White will be making a grandeur appearance at Kololo Independence Grounds, on a yet-to-be-announced date, where he will meet young people for an empowerment drive.

At the time of his rather unprecedented disappearance, White cried foul at some ‘ungrateful’ celebrities that he worked with, which leaves questions on whether he would work with them again.