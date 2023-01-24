Bryan White announces return date

By Alfred Byenkya

Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White, under his organisation Bryan White Foundation, has announced that he will be returning to the social scene in February 2023.

In a statement, he said he will hold a mega concert at Kololo Airstrip upon his return to Uganda. The self-proclaimed millionaire is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The statement was released by White’s personal secretary, Shafiq Nsamba.



“The date of the mega event of his return will be made during the first week of February 2023,” Nsamba said.

The foundation said each district of Uganda will send a cultural dance group to the Kololo event. Also districts have been told to select two representatives that will present their social, economic problems at the event.

“We request district leaders to provide the selected representatives with the recommendation letters signed and stamped by the LC1 chairperson, Police and district internal security officer (DISO).”

The foundation promised to forward the problems that will be presented by the two representatives to the different government agencies that were given the mandate to do service delivery to Ugandans.

In 2019, the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO Bureau) cancelled the operating license of Bryan White Foundation because it was operating illegally. This was after a parliament probe that found Brian White guilty of

sexually abusing girls that were working at his Buziga residence.

However, the probe couldn’t proceed with the investigations as Bryan White refused to appear before the

parliamentary committee that was investigating the matter as he claimed he was sick.

Since then, he went silent until he posted photos of himself working from the United Arab Emirates.