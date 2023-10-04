Bryan Mckenzie introduced by fiancée

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Bryan McKenzie was introduced by his fiancée Damalie Kaggyo to her parents in Kikajjo, Entebbe over the weekend.

The low-key ceremony was attended by their close friends and family, and typical of Mckenzie, he has not shared much of it online with his followers. However, his friends that attended haven’t really kept calm about it.

Recall he proposed to Damalie, who was based in the UK, in April this year and his friend, media personality Calvin The Entertainer, was the first to share the moment on social media.

McKenzie was seen taking a ring out of his pocket before going down on one knee to pop to the big question.

Hours later, he went online and posted, “Today was a good day.”

The father of one always shared his frustration online with relatives questioning his marital status, especially during festive seasons when it is hard to avoid them.