Bruno K's daughter bags endorsement deal, netizens hail Faridah Nakazibwe

By Hussein Kiganda

The daughter of crooner Bruno K (real name Bruno Kiggundu) is swimming in blessings in the hands of her ‘mother’, media personality Faridah Nakazibwe. 

The young girl, Briella Kiggundu, has sealed an ambassadorial deal with a clothing company. The news was shared by her father on his social media handles.

In the picture Bruno shared, his close friend, Nakazibwe, who took up the mother role in the young girl’s life following the death of her mother in 2021, signed the papers on her behalf.

Upon this, internet users asked Bruno K to treat Nakazibwe as a great friend.

Faridah Nakazibwe

“You are so lucky to have a friend like Faridah,” Mataka Junior said.

“Congratulations to baby Briella. Thanks goes to mum Faridah. May God bless her,” Jackie Whitny wrote.

“I swear Bruno, Faridah has to be handled like an egg, no woman can love your kid like Faridah, blessings Faridah,” Sarah Muyama wrote.

Besides Briella, several other children have bagged such endorsements over time. Some of these are Fresh Kid and Felister.

