Bruno K’s baby mama tells it all in explosive interview

By Alex Balimwikungu

The drama involving singer Bruno K and his baby mama Vanessa a.k.a Vanny is not about to end.

In a tear-jerking interview, the 24-year-old Vanessa, who met Bruno K in 2018, details a torrid episode with the singer which has left her depressed.

She is resolute about not handing over her son, since he is the only source of joy left in her life. She denies being a spendthrift and also details how Bruno K denied he was the father her child, Seth Kiggundu with just one glance.

Speaking impeccable English, she details a life of deprivation, depression and lack of self-belief ever since she met and fell in love with Bruno K as a naïve 20-year-old.

“He (Bruno) has done and said many bad things to me. He once claimed we were unhygienic and his kid wasn’t supposed to be brought up in such an environment (our home). He has severally said that he regrets the day he met me. I will stomach all the insults but I insist he is obliged to take care of his son,” she says.

Bruno K’s baby mama accuses him of a litany of things. Courtesy Photo

She says Bruno K has never been there for her detailing how he only checked on her when she was eight months pregnant before disappearing. His next visit was when the now 3-year-old boy was making two months.

“He came when kid was 2 months and claimed the kid didn’t have his features. He is the type who will give you Sh50,000 upkeep and accompany it with 1000 insults,” she says.

Describing herself as a smart and business savvy woman, she claims it was just unfortunate that the start up capital he gave her went up in flames. “I am a hustler who has vended men’s clothes and operated a restaurant. It is just a pity business never worked out. This too added to my depression,” she says.

She says she had a breech birth (the kid came out with legs first and it was a painful experience. Even then, he wasn’t there in hospital. “He wasn’t there. Only my mother and friends were there,” she sobs.

She reveals that such experiences have made her resolve not to hand over the baby on a silver platter. DNA or not, she says that Seth is Bruno K’s son.

“There is no way I can give him the child. My child is my joy. I can’t let him go. People can judge me. I don’t care. I have a life as a person that have to live. I just want my kid to go out with his father to get that fatherly bond. Every mother wants that for their son,” she says.

All through the allegations, Bruno K has chosen to keep quiet. He has not posted on social media since the incident unfolded.