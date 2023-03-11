Bruno K, Ykee Benda appear to have made up

By Ahmad Muto

Singers Bruno K and Ykee Benda seem to have crossed paths with the Bro Code that states that it should always be bros before… (ladies).

A lady divided the two years ago but football, the English Premier League to be exact seem to have helped them patch things up. We reported here over a week ago how Bruno K was struggling to get the Mpaka Records boss’ attention despite being ignored. However, he seemed to have finally cracked the code. On Friday, March 10, 2023, he put up a tweet hyping his team, Manchester United, and never tagged the Munakampala singer.

“I don’t see any team that can beat us in Europa. Congratulations, Man United,” he tweeted. Benda, an Arsenal fan was quick to join in on the banter.

He quoted the tweet: “Typical Manchester United fan…that’s why whenever I get a chance I hit hard….Mukyamuka nnyo ba guy.”

Bruno replied: “But that’s a fact, Daddy Dante (Benda’s son). There’s no team in Europa that can challenge us.”

About three years ago, Bruno K while appearing on a YouTube interview accused Ykee Benda of snatching his girlfriend of six years and trying to get physical when he confronted him about it. Bruno K even vowed at the time never to forgive Benda, and added that he had lost all the respect for him.

Bruno K also claimed he contemplated suicide but got talked out of it by dancehall singer Apass.

Ykee Benda then clapped back branding Bruno K a small boy he nolonger liked one bit. He accused him of using the matter, an old story to gain public sympathy. He also noted that the girl moved on from both of them and even had a baby with another man.