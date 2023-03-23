Bruno K sweats over secret love child

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Bruno Kiggundu has some explaining to do to TV personality Faridah Nakazibwe.

It has been a torrid 24 hours for Nakazibwe who is busy fighting off rainbow trolls that attacked her after a picture of her (Nakazibwe) attending Briella Kiggundu’s class surfaced.

Briella is Bruno K’s daughter with Bruno K’s baby mama, Rachael Nasasira who suddenly died in 2021 leaving him with the toddler. She has since been taken on under Faridah Nakazibwe’s wings.

While Faridah was busy fighting off trolls, news of another of Bruno K’s love child surfaced.

An angry and dejected baby mama called Vanessa, through help of a whistleblower came out and reveled on Twitter that the singer has another child a baby boy he has been hiding for some years.

She claims he has been a dead-beat dad since he fathered the child and has never at any time recognized the boy.

The Twitter user who identifies himself as Keith accused Bruno of neglecting one of his kids.

Bruno K will have some explaining to do to Faridah Nakazibwe. Instagram photo

Keith claims that Vanessa, his best friend, sired a baby boy with Bruno.

However, upon welcoming the baby into the world, the singer steadfastly refused to fulfill his parental responsibilities in his son’s life.

Keith recalled how Bruno made Vanessa’s life so difficult in 2022 hence loathing the singer to the core.

Keith continued by pointing out that the Omuwala crooner only prefers his daughter Briella, who is his meal ticket since she already has some endorsements.

Internet users pushed Keith to provide evidence for his claims, which he did, albeit he later erased it to respect the baby’s privacy.

However, a source close to Bruno K, claims the singer has never denied responsibility.

Bruno K’s alleged Baby Mama, Vanessa in an undated picture.

She claims that Vanessa and her friends have for a while been threatening Bruno K on social media so they can drive him into panic.

“She was given money to start a business which she misappropriated. She was shown a doctor who she had to take the child to incase he was sick, but only insisted on being paid money. We asked for the child to be given to us for better care, but she refused,” The source says.

On her part, Vanessa and her team insist on doing DNA to put the issue to bed. They are however cagey about having Bruno K’s personal doctor assist in the process and are hellbent on having a neutral doctor at a neutral facility.