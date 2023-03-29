Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Bruno K releases new song amid baby mama drama

by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Despite the ongoing paternity saga between him and his baby mama, Vanessa, singer Bruno K has gone ahead and released a single titled Officially.

He premiered the love song on his YouTube channel on Monday, March 27 and the song has been ranked number 21 among the most trending Ugandan songs on YouTube.

The song made 10K YouTube views within 20 hours of its official release.

In the song, Bruno K talks about the woman he has chosen to settle with officially.

The song’s target audience is introduction ceremonies and weddings.

The audio was made by producer Pyret Beats and the video by Virtual Media, commonly known as Zyga Phix, a Makindye-based music video production company.  

