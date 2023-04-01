Bruno K recovers YouTube channel after three years

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno K has finally regained control of his channel on media streaming site YouTube three years after it was permanently banned. This followed a fallout between the Faridah singer and Black Market Records (BMR) to which he had contractual obligations after he signed with them in 2020.

The rather bitter fallout became a media spectacle that saw Bruno K served with a letter of intention to sue while appearing on TV.

In a copy of the statutory declaration he shared, Bruno K detailed how his songs started receiving strikes after and his efforts to have them undone were unsuccessful.

His Nipe Love collaboration with Nina Roz, who was also signed under BMR, particularly triggered a fiery back and forth. Cedric Singleton and Shadrack Kisaame were the two individuals Bruno K accused.

However, Singleton, in 2021, defended the label, saying Bruno K had no right to upload the song on the channel because he was under contract with them. Bruno K fired back, saying the song was recorded in 2019 yet he signed with BMR in 2020.

Bruno K’s legal team – M/S Alto Advocates – took over the case with music distribution service Omziki Distribution, and Bruno K is now in control of the channel that has over 33,000 subscribers.

“I got my old YouTube channel back with the help of @omzikidigital and my lawyer @BwoweIvan… Black Market Records had taken everything from me and also wiped my entire catalogue off YouTube, but the gentlemen mentioned above helped me get everything back. Glory to God,” he wrote.