Bruno K pays tribute to grandpa Tamale as he releases ‘Born in Africa’ cover

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer Bruno K has heaped praises on his late grandfather, Tamale Kapela, saying he taught him how to sing.

He said Kapela was one of the first members of Afrigo Band and worked with them for a long time.

“I got a few music lessons from my late father, Mr. Tamale Kapesa, who worked with Afrigo Band before his death. Born in Africa was one of his favourite songs. Rest in peace, Jjaja Tamale. I know you must be smiling wherever you are,” Bruno K said.

He made the revelation after releasing the cover of the Born in Africa song that was originally done by the late musician, Philly Bongole Lutaaya.

He released the song on his social media platforms on Thursday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00am.

The song has received a lot of airplay on radios and television despite not having a music video.

According to Bruno K, he remade the song because he wanted Ugandans to see how talented he is in the reggae music genre.

“Let’s put some respect on Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s name and legacy. I did this song as one of the ways of paying tribute to the late singer and also show people that I know reggae music,” Bruno K said.

He further explained that he did the song with no motive of challenging Eddy Kenzo’s version and said he still respects Kenzo because of his musical achievements.

“There’s no doubt that Kenzo is a music legend. He is the one artiste who has achieved a lot more than other artistes. Therefore, he is the legend of this generation,” Bruno K said in an interview with a local television station.

When asked about the processes he underwent before re-doing the song, he said first asked for permission from the family of Philly Bongole Lutaaya and they gave him the go-ahead.

“My lawyer did everything before going to the studio to record the song. The money that will be got when streaming the song will all go to the family of Philly Bongole Lutaaya,”Bruno K added.