Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Bruno K excited by music veteran Kabuye Sembogga nod

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu


Singer Bruno Kiggundu (Bruno K) had a weekend to forget on the socials. He shared his opinion on the Kenzo-Philly Bongole Lutaaya debate and was rubbished on Twitter, with claims he is no longer a musician, but an errand man.

However, he later had reason to smile after veteran singer Kabuye Sembogga applauded him for doing justice to the song Ebisanyi.

With the furore surrounding Kenzo’s poor rendition of Philly Lutaaya’s song, Bruno K came out and said he had aced all his renditions.

The singer has done renditions of Juicy Juicy (Radio & Weasel), Nkwatako (Sheebah) and Ebisanyi (Kabuye Sembogga). It is the latter that he is proud of.

“Before I could redo Ebisanyi by the Legend Kabuye Sembogga, it took me seven months of preparation. After voicing the song’s first verse, I reached out to Kabuye Ssembogga for his review. Glady, he liked every aspect of the piece and vowed to give me an extra push by indulging his voice in the second verse. If Kabuye Sembogga can find me talented, the rest of the negative comments are background noise,” he said after the online bashing.

