Bruno K drags Dorah to court over defamation

By Mariam Nakalema

What started out as a case of unrequited love, body shaming and broken trust between singer Bruno Kiggundu (Bruno K) u and Mariam Ssembatya is likely to end up in court.

During the last week, social media was with interviews where Mariam, a.k.a Dorah dragged Bruno K in mud, accusing him of siphoning her money while offering fake love.

To diffuse the situation Bruno K hit studio with controversial singer Gravity Omutujju and recorded a song, Nakulyako, which translates to “I once feasted on you”. They used Mariam’s photo and she threatened to sue. Mariam through her lawyers from Treeve advocates wanted her picture to be removed from Bruno’s socials.

Bruno K’s lawyer from Elgon Advocates, Photo by Mariam Nakalema

Bruno K responded in equal measure. He has now counter sued for breaching his privacy rights

In a letter of intention to sue seen by this reporter, Bruno through his lawyers from Elgon Advocates claims that Mariam shared their private phone conversations and breached breached multiple sections of the recently enacted Computer Misuse Act.

“It’s well within your knowledge that you have without our client’s consent published his private conversation audios, his private telephone contact, and private bedroom pictures all over social media, an act that offends Section 12(1) b, c, and subsection 7 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 as Amended in 2022,” the lawyers wrote.