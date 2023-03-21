Bruno K defends Miss Uganda winner

By Alex Balimwikungu

Moments after Hannah Karema Tumukunde was announced as Miss Uganda 2023 on Saturday night, March 18, many were quick to congratulate her on the feat.

One thing many agreed upon was that she is beautiful and has the height and wit to match.

They predicted that she would scale the heights of Miss Uganda 2018 Quiin Abenakyo, who made it to the top five at the Miss World contest in China. She was also crowned as Miss World Africa.

However, a spanner was thrown in the works by motor-mouth Frank Gashumba, who heralded Tumukunde as a Muvandimwe. She hails from Nakasongola and has roots in Rwanda.

“Wait the Miss Uganda is from Rwanda?” Twitter raged. However, singer Bruno Kiggundu, says it is immaterial.

Bruno K

He blasted Ugandans who are referring to Miss Uganda 2023, Hannah Karema Tumukunde, as Rwandan.

“So, every good-looking person is Rwandese. Do you mean our country doesn’t have good-looking people? Have you been to my region Buganda, have you checked out the hot girls from the western region, the very attractive women from the eastern region not forgetting pretty girls from the North? Stop being petty,” he fumed.