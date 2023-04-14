Bruno K contacts lawyers over journalist’s “premature” DNA results

By Alex Balimwikungu

He might have spent a better part of last month vehemently denying paternity, but DNA results released by media personality Isaac Kawalya, (Kayz) have proven otherwise.

According Kayz, singer Bruno Kiggundu has been confirmed ads the father of Vanessa Kirabo 3-year-old son, Seth Kiggundu.

It should be remembered that during their back and forth, Kirabo said that she started dating Bruno K in 2018 and she gave birth to her son but the singer denied responsibility, despite the uncanny resemblance with his trophy daughter Briella Kiggundu.

On Friday morning, Kayz broke the news. “Breaking! Finally, the recently tested DNA results are back and the child is owned, and fathered by singer Bruno K and Vanessa,” Although he is active on Twitter, Bruno K never responded to the tag.

Lately, he has been busy tweeting about Manchester United and like some pointed out, he could have hibernated from Twitter following Manchester United’s dismal result on Thursday evening.

However, Bruno responded in a scathing manner and if he has it his way, Kays will be dragged back to Kitalya prison for defamation

“I have been silent for a while concerning the issues about my son Seth. But I will address that issue later. First, I am going to deal with Kayz. Who gave you permission to share my child’s Dna imprint and mine? Do you know how that’s dangerous for both of us, sir?” he started.

He continued, “I am going to be the last person you mess around with Kayz. So many people in this industry have let you play with them this time round, you will be hearing from my lawyer, Ivan Bwowe,” he wrote.

He later admitted that nobody loves his love child Seth than he does.

Bruno K’s baby mama Vanessa is happy the results are out. Courtesy Photo

At the height of their spat, Bruno K insisted he helped Vanessa during the pregnancy and even with doubts about paternity. He claimed she squandered the money.

“She was given money to start a business which she misappropriated. She was shown a doctor who she had to take the child to incase he was sick, but only insisted on being paid money. We asked for the child to be given to us for better care, but she refused,” One of Bruno K’s relatives said.

On her part, Vanessa and her team insisted on doing DNA to put the issue to bed.

They were however cagey about having Bruno K’s personal doctor assist in the process and were hellbent on having a neutral doctor at a neutral facility.