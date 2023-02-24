Bruno K claims ‘Born in Africa’ rendition is being frustrated

Friday, February 24, 2023
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno Kiggundu finally released his much-anticipated rendition of the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s Born In Africa. His reggae version was released on Thursday, February 23, 2023 as he planned.
Having been accorded a warm reception, stark in contrast to what singer Eddy Kenzo’s rendition received weeks ago, he has now claimed the YouTube link is being messed up with by those he referred to as mafias.
“Video unavailable” was what greeted many the second they clicked on the link that was supposed to direct them to YouTube.

Bruno K having tested it was broken asked them to search for it directly. “Those of you experiencing this please go to YouTube and search for the cover directly. The mafias have messed up with this link and anti fear.”

He added: “Guys, just search for the cover directly on YouTube. The mafias are playing with the link, ehhhhh,” he tweeted. He also added that the family of the late Lutaaya will distribute the song because it is their property and will therefore receive all the royalties.
In its first eight hours on YouTube, the visuals of the audio piece together using some New Vision watermarked photos of the late singer had close to 9,000 views.

Bruno K’s version comes shortly after Grammy nominee Eddy Kenzo dominated the local entertainment news cycle after the video to his version of the song, off his 2021 album Made in Africa generated criticism and outrage for its quality of vocals and composition. 

