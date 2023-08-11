Saturday, August 12, 2023
Bruno K celebrates son months after paternity saga

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno K marked the birthday of his son, Seith Kiggundu, on Friday, August 11, much to the excitement of those that loathed him months ago for demanding a DNA test after it was alleged he had refused to take responsibility for the boy.

For the first time, he shared photos of the three-year-old draped in an orange sarong holding a stick, with a cow and mast in the background plus the caption, “Happy Birthday, my son Seith Kiggundu. May God continue blessing you like He blessed Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”

Moments later, Bruno K shared another set of photos with the boy in school uniform receiving a birthday gift of a remote-controlled toy car captioned, “Happy 3rd birthday son.”

In March, at the height of the child neglect saga, a phone conversation leaked online of him with his mother-in-law insisting that a DNA test should be done.

In April, DNA results confirmed that Bruno K was the father of Vanessa Atuhaire’s son.

The DNA results got leaked by former media personality Isaac Kayz whom the singer vowed to sue, only to accept an apology later.

Women have hailed Bruno K online for finally recognising his son and giving him the treatment his daughter, Briella Kiggundu receives going by how often she is posted online enjoying dad, daughter moments.  

