Bruno K advises artistes on responding to fans’messages

By Hussein Kiganda

Many celebrities barely respond to fans’ messages. The only time they respond fast is when they are firing back at them over harsh comments on their posts. The likes of Winnie Nwagi, Lydia Jazmine, Diana Nabatanzi, Spice Diana and Kapa Cat are in the same bracket.

Well, singer Bruno K (real name Bruno Kiggundu) has called on celebrities to stop the habit of not checking their inboxes to give positive responses to their fans.

Posting on his social media handles, the Faridah singer advised that replying to messages makes the fans love you more and feel close to you.

“Dear public figures, please check your dms and try to answer some of your fans. I am not saying answer all, but answer some. I am not here to brag, but when I started checking my dms and replying to them, I discovered that people go through a lot, and sometimes all they need is a word of encouragement from their stars,” he wrote.

“There is nothing you lose when you reply to your diehard fans. It doesn’t take away your stardom status or reduce your bank balance,” he added.

Bruno has turned into a job advertisement billboard for his fans. Once you contact him that you need a job and you send your qualifications to him, he will put up a post, asking people to help you out.

He has also taken up a counselor’s role. Fans contact about their issues in relationships and he advises accordingly (Note that he is single and advises even the married). He is proud of the person he has become.

“I have connected over 200 youth to jobs and I won’t stop using my celebrity status to try and put a smile on somebody’s face. Just open your DM, check through those messages,” he said.

Well, besides him, other Ugandan celebrities who give positive replies to fans are; Naira Ali, Victor Ruz, Vivian Tendo, Kian Banks and Lyto Boss.