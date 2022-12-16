Saturday, December 17, 2022
Bruce Melody in Kampala for ‘Kigampala’, laments about copyright laws

By Mariam Nakalema

Bruce Melody has lamented about the copyright issues affecting Ugandan and Rwandan musicians, calling for concerted efforts to resolve them.

“Ugandan music is far better than Rwandan music although we face similar copyright issues. We, as Africans, need to unite so as to get to the top. The copyright laws are needed,” the Rwandan singer said.

He commended Ugandan musicians for collaborating with Rwandan ones on projects.

Gospel singer Levixone and Bruce Melody at Mestil Hotel, Nsambya in Kampala on December 16, 2022

“Rwandan music is  not all over. We lack promotion. My fellow musicians have collabs with Ugandan artistes like B2C and Eddy Kenzo. Eddy Kenzo, my brother, I love you,” Bruce Melody said.

He was speaking during a press conference organised at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, Nsambya on December 16 for the Kigampala show.

Kigampala is culture entertainment festival, bringing together Rwanda and Uganda, which will take place at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on Saturday, December 17.

Besides Bruce Melody, some of the other artistes expected to grace Kigampala include Ray G, Levixone, The Ben and Lydia Jazmine.

