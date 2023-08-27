Brother confirms Nigerian star Solidstar is battling mental health issues

By Ahmad Muto

Popular Nigerian singer Solidstar, real name Joshua Iniyezo, has for the last few days dominated headlines after it emerged that he has been battling mental health issues. Photos and clips of him roaming the streets, barefoot and shouting have circulated online, attracting reactions from across the continent.

His brother Joseph, who is now in charge of his Instagram, disclosed on Friday, August 25 that Solidstar has battling mental health challenges.

“I know he must have offended some of his colleagues and friends, but please it is not his fault. He has been really really sick. We thought we could be able to sort the issue internally and we tried our best, but please we need your help,” he posted.

Joseph has appealed to well-wishers for assistance. Solidstar, popular for his song One in a Million has been absent from the music scene for a while.

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh expressed interest in helping the singer and tried reaching out to his family and management. Via Instagram, she recounted how Solidstar helped her kickstart a music career nine years ago and he did it for free.

“How can I get through to Solidstar’s management of family?” That’s my street blood mehn. Dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. Na me no just hear word! He never charged a penny never get a gift, not even a hug. Such a selfless human.”

Solidstar has a solid fan base in Uganda and worked with singer Sheebah Karungi on the remix of her song, Nkwatako, in 2017.

She flew him in after her fans demanded and they shoot the video for the remix in Kyengera and Munyonyo, and he stayed here for days after the shoot.