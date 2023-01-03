Brother Anatoli Wasswa passes on

By Eddie Ssejjoba

Bro. Fr. Anatoli Wasswa, a popular clerical herbalist, exorcist, and member of the Catholic Religious Institute of the Brothers of St. Charles Lwanga, Kyotera, also known as the Bannakarooli Brothers, has passed away at 96.

Brother John Bosco Asiimwe, who has been staying with Bro. Fr. Anatoli at the Banakaloli Brothers at the Ggaba Community, disclosed the news of the death.

“This morning at about 4:00am, Bro. Fr. Anatoli Wasswa passed on at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, where he had been admitted four days earlier after suffering from heart-related complications,” said Asiimwe.

Born in 1926 in Singo County and trained as a teacher at Busubizi Teacher Training College, Anatoli is described as the most famous member of the Catholic Banakarooli Brothers.

He became a brother in 1947 and was later ordained a priest in 1977. In 2021, he celebrated 95 years at Gaba Catholic Parish.

Anatoli was the first religious figure to engage in giving herbal medicine and spread the gospel to traditional healers and exorcists.

His body is still lying at Mulago Mortuary pending burial arrangements.