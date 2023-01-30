Monday, January 30, 2023
British tourist found dead in Masindi hotel

by Editorial Team
By Simon Masaba

Homicide detectives have cordoned off a room at a hotel in Masindi district, where they recovered the body of a British citizen.

The deceased, whose body was discovered on Monday morning, has been identified as Katelia Khushid Banu, 37, from Leicester.

Until her demise, Banu was on a tour together with eight other relatives, according to the Police.

Preliminary investigations have linked her death to hypertension, according to a Police report.

Albertine region Police spokesman Julius Allan Hakiza in a statement released Monday indicated that Banu travelled to Uganda on January 16 with her family.

Police statement

Police in Masindi are investigating the mysterious death of a British National Katelia Khushid Banu a 37-year-old resident of 15 Greystone Avenue Leicester Le5 6SF Britain UK, passport No.563656230.

The incident happened at Masindi Hotel Manager today, January 30, 2023.

Hotel manager Opio Esau, who reported the case to the Police, said the deceased with other nine relatives booked into the facility on January 29, 2023, for accommodation.

At about 20:00 hours, the deceased ate vegetable soup for supper and at about 23:50 hours, she entered room number 11 where she had booked for a night.

However, at about 00:00 hours on January 30, 2023, while her relatives were still out chatting they heard an alarm from her bathroom.

They responded immediately and found her on the floor, but she explained to them that she showered normally, but shortly after dressing up, she fell.

They supported her and she sat outside with them before asking them to take her back into her room to sleep. Upon entering her room, she collapsed and died immediately.

According to the relatives, the deceased was on treatment for high blood pressure and diabetes. They believe this could have shortened her life.

The deceased and her relatives travelled to Uganda on January 16, 2023, and were in Kampala till January 29, 2023, when they travelled to Masindi.

Investigations are underway and we shall give you updates as and when we have them.

