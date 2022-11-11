British High Commissioner pays courtesy call to Prince Nakibinge

By Farooq Kasule

There was joy and excitement as the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Kate Airey, paid a courtesy visit to Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu at his residence in Kibuli, Kampala on Thursday, November 10.

Kate arrived at Nakibinge’s residence at about 2:00pm. Since her visit was expected, it was Nakibinge himself who welcomed her.

Consequently, the two engaged in a closed meeting, which lasted for about two hours.

Speaking after the meeting, Nakibinge, also the titular head of the Muslim community in Uganda, said their discussion rotated around inter-faith relations.

Nakibinge saluted Britain for the cordial relationship and hospitality shown to Ugandans.

On her part, Kate said the meeting was cordial and fruitful. After a short media briefing, Nakibinge led Kate on a guided visit of Kibuli Mosque.