Friday, November 11, 2022
Top News

British High Commissioner pays courtesy call to Prince Nakibinge

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Farooq Kasule

There was joy and excitement as the British High Commissioner to Uganda, Kate Airey, paid a courtesy visit to Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu at his residence in Kibuli, Kampala on Thursday, November 10.

Shakira five years hands over a bouquet to Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner to Uganda during her courtesy visit to Prince Kassim Nakibinge at his residence in Kibuli on November 10, 2022.

Kate arrived at Nakibinge’s residence at about 2:00pm. Since her visit was expected, it was Nakibinge himself who welcomed her.

Consequently, the two engaged in a closed meeting, which lasted for about two hours.

Speaking after the meeting, Nakibinge, also the titular head of the Muslim community in Uganda, said their discussion rotated around inter-faith relations.

Nakibinge saluted Britain for the cordial relationship and hospitality shown to Ugandans.

On her part, Kate said the meeting was cordial and fruitful. After a short media briefing, Nakibinge led Kate on a guided visit of Kibuli Mosque.

