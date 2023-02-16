Thursday, February 16, 2023
British commentator Rob Walker thrilled by Bwindi gorillas

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Titus Kakembo                                                                                             

Two weeks spent flying, driving, and walking in Uganda have not been enough for freelance sports commentator Robert ‘Rob’ Joseph Walker to exhaust the attractions in the place.

“The climax of my travels here was the time spent with the gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest,” recounted Walker. “But I loved the boat ride, safari drive, and the people I have made acquaintance with.”

Impressed Walker, who arrived on February 6 for a nine-day trip, said the hair on his nape stood when a baby gorilla came closer to him. The size of the silverback was scary.

“The guide had cautioned us against befriending them because the silverback might mistake your movement for the kidnap of his subject or spouse,” recounted Walker. “He told us that we risk having our faces rearranged with hard blows from the protective head of the pack.”

Walker sampled the rolex, which he found yummy and the fastest of foods he has ever eaten.

He noted that he now knows Uganda like the back of his hand and will encourage whoever is willing to listen to follow in his footsteps.

“Instead of going to South America, Greece, and Switzerland,” said Walker, “I would recommend Uganda. The list of attractions is longer than the mighty River Nile.”

He made the remarks at Fusion Lounge in Industrial Area, where he sipped Nile Special, sampled open-air Nyama Choma (beef roast). In attendance was the Uganda Tourism Board CEO Lilly Ajarova and journalists.  

“Every park in Uganda has its appeal,” said Ajarova. “We have the tree-climbing lions in Queen Elizabeth National Park, then the mighty Murchison Falls National Park and the gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.”

