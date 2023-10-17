‘Britain’s Got Talent’ comedian Daliso Chaponda to perform at Salvado show

By Alfred Byenkya

UK-based stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda will be coming to Uganda this November for a tour and comedy show.

His coming was confirmed by comedian Patrick Salvado Idringi on Monday, October 16, via his social media platforms.

He said the comedian will be among the performers at his comedy show that will take place at Theatre Labonita in Kampala November 3, 2023.

Chaponda finished third in series 11 of the Britain’s Got Talent edition of 2017.

As a result of his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, Chaponda signed with BBC Radio 4 to create a new series called Daliso Chaponda from 2018 to 2021.

He began his career in 2001 while he was in Canada. To hone his craft, he focused on stand-up clubs and open mic nights.

Chaponda’s very first headlining show, Feed This Black Man, was at Concordia University in 2002.

In 2006, he moved to the UK, where he opened for other comedians such as English John Bishop. During this period, he appeared in venues in the UK, as well as abroad in South Africa, Australia and other parts of the world.