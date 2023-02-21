Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Britain returns trove of Angkor crown jewels to Cambodia
World News

Britain returns trove of Angkor crown jewels to Cambodia

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

Dozens of pieces of Angkorian crown jewellery stolen from Cambodia, many never seen by the public, have been returned after resurfacing in London, the Cambodian culture ministry said Monday.

The trove includes crowns, necklaces, amulets and other treasures from the Angkor period, which ran from the ninth to 14th centuries AD, when the Khmer empire was a dominant force in southeast Asia.

The ministry said officials in Cambodia received the 77 pieces from the family of British antiquities dealer Douglas Latchford.

Latchford died in 2020 while awaiting trial in the United States for art trafficking, and his family reached an agreement with Cambodia the same year to return his collection of Khmer antiquities.

The collection, which arrived discreetly in Cambodia on Friday, features “gold and other precious metal pieces from the pre-Angkorian and Angkorian period including crowns, necklaces, bracelets, belts, earrings and amulets”, the ministry said.

As Cambodia was ravaged by civil wars and a genocide by the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, thousands of antiques were looted and sold through dealers in Thailand and Hong Kong to wealthy buyers and museums in Europe and the United States.

US prosecutors have been pushing to return many of the works in recent years.

In 2021, Cambodia received five lost stone and bronze artefacts from the Latchford family.

Last year, the US also returned to Cambodia 30 looted antiquities, including bronze and stone statues of Buddhist and Hindu deities that were carved more than 1,000 years ago.

Cambodian Culture Minister Phoeurng Sackona appealed to individuals and museums around the world to return stolen artefacts to the country to contribute to the “reconciliation and healing of Cambodians who went through decades of civil war”.

You may also like

Qatari bid for Man Utd poses questions over PSG’s future

Who owns what? Gulf guide to Europe’s top clubs

Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana for burial

Body of Ghana star Atsu killed in Turkey earthquake flown home

French Ligue 1 club side files complaint after porn film is shot...

Portugal Catholic clergy sexually abused nearly 5,000 minors – Inquiry

Liverpool call for UEFA action to guarantee supporter safety

Philippine mayor gives singles extra pay on Valentine’s Day

Yacht, homes of Equatorial Guinea vice-president seized in South Africa

World’s oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.