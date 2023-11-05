Britain Got Talent finalist Chaponda tickles fans at Labonita  

By Ignatius Kamya

Laughter, screams, and overflowing joy were the kind of emotions inside Theatre Labonita on Friday evening when Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda stepped on stage.



Even to the many in the audience that went to the show expecting laughter, it proved to be too much for them that they laughed their heads off to the free-flowing jokes of the talented Chaponda.



The night started off at 7 p.m. with the Janzi band playing a mix of Ugandan, Congolese, and Jamaican reggae songs and went on for almost an hour as people grabbed popcorn and a bottle of beer to settle in and get themselves ready for what would come.

Patrick Salvador, who was the host of the show, came on stage at 8:40 p.m., and his sense of humour to joke about the turnout at a show he organised was one of the things that amused many and got them laughing. He started off asking them where their friends were.

Daliso Chaponda delivers his set during the show at Theatre Labonita. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Salvador then asked those who were seated up to come down so they wouldn’t embarrass him in front of his guest, Chaponda, who is used to filling up the venues he performs at.

If anyone who attended the show previously didn’t know about the state of comedy in Uganda, surely by the end of it they should have gotten themselves a clear picture. Salvador kept on reminding people how they want to take comedy back to theatres from bars, saying it resonates more with theatres than bars.

Overall, Salvador couldn’t have picked a better host for his event, as the audience seemed way too excited about how he handled the show; he even gave his bodyguard a chance to sing for the audience, and he surely impressed them.

Chaponda came on stage at 10:10 p.m. amidst cheers from the audience that had eagerly waited for him. He started off by saying how he loves Uganda and considers it home having been here for the second time.

During his act he however gave stick to the country saying it surprises him how different organisations are leaving the country and it acts as if they don’t need foreign aid.

The group was in stitches during Chaponda’s time on stage. Photo; Ignatius Kamya

Despite spending most of his time telling jokes about his life, he proved he has some knowledge, including some Ugandan celebrities in his jokes. In one of them, he said, “America is funny; imagine it going from Barack Obama to Trump, adding that it’s like Jay Z leaving Beyonce for Bad Black. He also joked about how he got to know that musician Weasel is going to buy 62 success cards for his children who are going to write their UNEB exams this year.

Towards the end of his performance, he asked people if they had any questions or requests, and one asked him to comment about the act of Chris Rock slapping Will Smith. He said that for them as comedians, it was very terrifying in that they started joking about people in fear.

Earlier Ugandan Comedians Dr. Hillary Okello had given the audience a sneak peak on what was to come, making them laugh for every minute he was on stage. His jokes were more about people’s reactions to food at functions. He said some even tell the service providers to add more food because they know the bride if its the case of a wedding.

Comedians Madrat and Chiko struggled to crack a joke in English. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Daniel Omara and Emma Napoleone also impressed, along with Moustey DJ, who was always available to provide some incredible mixes to get the audience going.

Fellow comedians Madrat and Chiko also came to support and were asked by Salvador to at least crack one English joke for the audience, which they found very difficult but nevertheless got the audience laughing with their funny acts.

Kenneth Mugabi performed three of his songs and asked people to go to Serena this month for his concert if they want more.