Bring Olaxess’ murderers to justice- Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

By Alex Balimwikungu

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First Son and leader of the MK Movement has called for a thorough investigation into the cold murder of poplar blogger Ibrahim Tusuubira, a.k.a Isma Olaxess.

The renowned blogger and Chairperson of the Uganda Bloggers Association was shot dead on Saturday evening, police said.

Police reveal he was shot at point blank range with an SMG rifle by unknown assailants near his home on Kyanja, a city suburb.

On his official Twitter handle, Gen Muhoozi commended the deceased for being an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues.

“I am very saddened to hear about the brutal killing of our compatriot Ibrahim Tusubira, aka Isma Olaxess.

He was an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues. I urge all law enforcement agencies to quickly find those behind his murder and bring them to justice. RIP Isma,” He tweeted on Sunday morning.

By press time word filtered that Gen. Muhoozi had offered to handle the burial arrangements. Isma Olaxess will be buried in Nkokonjeru, Kisoga at 4pm today.