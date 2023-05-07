Sunday, May 7, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Bring Olaxess’ murderers to justice- Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Latest News

Bring Olaxess’ murderers to justice- Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First Son and leader of the MK Movement has called for a thorough investigation into the cold murder of poplar blogger Ibrahim Tusuubira, a.k.a Isma Olaxess.

The renowned blogger and Chairperson of the Uganda Bloggers Association was shot dead on Saturday evening, police said.

Police reveal he was shot at point blank range with an SMG rifle by unknown assailants near his home on Kyanja, a city suburb.

  On his official Twitter handle, Gen Muhoozi commended the deceased for being an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues.

“I am very saddened to hear about the brutal killing of our compatriot Ibrahim Tusubira, aka Isma Olaxess.

He was an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues. I urge all law enforcement agencies to quickly find those behind his murder and bring them to justice. RIP Isma,” He tweeted on Sunday morning.

By press time word filtered that Gen. Muhoozi had offered to handle the burial arrangements. Isma Olaxess will be buried in Nkokonjeru, Kisoga at 4pm today.

You may also like

Sasha Brighton blasted over Isma Olaxess comment

Actor John Segawa scoffs at Balaam over Musician’s Federation approval

Nonini claims leaving Kenya changed his life

Photos: Low turn up at Crysto Panda’s turn up show

Liam Voice’s mother pressurizes him for grandchild

Lwasa has never seen my nakedness-Diana Nabatanzi

UAP Old Mutual sponsors 5th IBAU conference

I am still on good terms with Rema, says Kenzo

Match fixing: FUFA suspends eight after probe

Cindy shares first video with her adorable son

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.