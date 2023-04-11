Bright House tour headed for Jinja

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

After a successful start to the Guinness Bright House tour in northern Uganda in Gulu in 2022, the creative platform is back and this time around, it’s headed to Jinja in the east.

The platform is an immersive experience off the Guinness brand’s Black Shines Brightest campaign that champions culture and cheer leads Uganda’s brightest creatives in the areas of music, art, fashion, content creation and sports (football).

After the launch of the campaign in 2022, the brand has collaborated with a plethora of creative minds from all over the country like award-winning cinematographer Loukman Ali, celebrated videographer Sasha Vybz, comedian and digital content creator Uncle Mo, Afro star Azawi, fashionista Xenson, painter Kwiz-era and northern Uganda star Polite Mosko, who performed at the Gulu edition of the tour that took place at the Innovation Village in Gulu town in December.

Speaking to the media about the Jinja edition of the Bright House, Guinness Uganda brand manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza emphasised that the brand has not only achieved what it set out to do, but is going bigger in the upcoming editions.

“I am very happy to see that what we envisioned the Guinness Bright House to be is what we have achieved, a platform that not only celebrates creatives around the country, but also shines a light on their work and has been able to facilitate collaborations,” she said.

The fete is set to attract some of the biggest creatives and artistes in Jinja and is expected to take place on May 6 at the Makerere Business School grounds in Jinja.

Access is by invite only. However, limited tickets can be won through the brand’s social media pages.