Bride disappears two days to her wedding day

By Eddie Ssejjoba

The family of a 24-year-old bride are in panic after she went missing in Kampala two days before her wedding day.

The worried family members suspect Bushira Najjuuko could have been kidnapped for unknown reasons.

The wedding ceremony, which was supposed to have taken place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at her parents’ home in Katereke Zone in Nsangi, Kyengera Municipality in Wakiso district, was called off and the in-laws asked to wait until further notice.

Her mother, Aisha Nalukenge and father Siraje Kasagga, who have been searching for their daughter since Friday evening, have reported cases of a missing person to several Police posts and stations.

The mother confirmed that Najjuuko was still missing since Friday, yet everyone had reported home preparing for the wedding on Sunday.

Nalukenge said Najjuuko was last seen in the company of friends when she went for makeup at Ham Shopping Mall in Kampala.

Nalukenge added that at about 9:00pm, they left the salon and walked towards Kisenyi where they were supposed to board a taxi from Gwanda Taxi Park, but midway she changed her mind and told friends that there was a lot of commotion in the park and that she feared she would lose her makeup (inna).

“It was at this point that she walked back preferring to use taxis in the New Park, but we have not heard from her since then,” the mother said.

Nalukenge added that all her phones were off and all efforts to search for her were yet to bear fruit.

The mother, who was hesitant to speak to strangers, was worried that her daughter could have landed into the wrong hands, who could be following to know their next move.

“We have been in touch with the groom, and he confirms to us that he has no information of her whereabouts,” she said.

The bride was working at Zainab Aziza Arcade in Nakasero, Kampala.

One of her uncles living in Europe on Sunday sent a voice note that was circulated on most of the Muslim WhatsApp groups appealing to Muslims to help in the search by circulating it everywhere.

He also asked the Muslim brothers to include the bride in their prayers (duwa) and the family who were going through agony.

“As-Salaam-Alaikum brothers, this is a painful moment, our daughter was supposed to get married this Sunday, but she went missing on Friday and we have no knowledge of her whereabouts, we ask you to include her in your prayers,” he said.