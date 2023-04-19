Brazilian footballer Neymar expecting child with model girlfriend

By Kampala Sun writer

The Brazilian soccer star and his model girlfriend (formerly fiancée) have announced they are expecting a child together. The baby will be Ney’s second, after 11-year-old Davi Lucca.

The couple is celebrating their rekindled romance with a new bundle of joy. They have not yet revealed if it will be a boy or a girl.

Biancardi and Neymar began dating in 2021, making their relationship status official in January of 2022. Later in the year (August of 2022), however, they broke up shortly after announcing their engagement.

At that time, the model confirmed the split, while dismissing infidelity rumors: “I’ve always been myself and you guys know this, but because you keep asking, I’d like to make it clear that I am not in a relationship and there was no infidelity. […] I care deeply for him (Neymar) and his family! Please refrain from mentioning my name. Thank you very much!”

Neymar and Bruna have both expressed delight to have a baby together. In early 2023, the pair began dating again, and have now taken the next step in their relationship, which is having a baby. In their announcement post, Neymar and Biancardi wrote,

“We’ve dreamt of your life, we’re planning your arrival and know that you are here to complete our love, and make our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son/daughter, we are waiting for you!”

The photos show Neymar holding his girlfriend’s stomach as they kiss, before they have a laugh as the Brazilian star cradles his partner’s head.

He is also seen kissing Bruna’s stomach, posing with her on a couch before putting his ear to her tummy and sticking his tongue out.

Many of Neymar’s team-mates, both past and present, posted their congratulations on the photo set, including Tottenham striker and fellow Brazilian Richarlison and PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

Neymar also has an 11-year-old son, named Davi Lucca. The PSG star had his first child with former girlfriend Carolina Dantas at the tender age of 19.