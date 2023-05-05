Boyz II Men to perform live in Kampala next month

Friday, May 5, 2023
By Nicholas Oneal

American R&B group Boyz II Men will be performing live in Kampala next month, June.

The announcement was made by Somdev Sen, the chief marketing officer MTN Uganda who was accompanied by Lorraine Tukahirwa, the Vision Group print marketing manager and Emmy Hashakimana, the marketing director, Uganda Breweries as the co-partners of the event.

“Uganda, as a country, we are lucky because Boyz II Men will be here after Kenya on  June 10, then Kampala on  June 11, 2023,” confirmed Peter Mungoma, the chief executive officer of Capital FM, who are the main sponsors.

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol from Kenya will curtain raise the Boyz II Men at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, with a selected few local stars yet to be confirmed.

It’s been close to 10 years now since the RnB boy group have tried to come to East Africa. However, this time it’s confirmed.

Boyz II Men are nine-time American Music Award winners, nine-time Soul Train Award winners, three Billboard Winners, 2011 MOBO Outstanding Award and hold a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The group’s mega hits include End of the Road, I Will Make Love To You, One Sweet Day, It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday and Bended Knees.

Meanwhile, Fenon Records has imported state-of-art equipment after the stage was blown away by winds during singer Jose Chameleone’s concert Gwanga Mujje on February 10, forcing the singer to postpone it to February 24.

