Boxer Israel Adesanya sued by ex for half his wealth, invokes Hakimi

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian-New Zealander mixed martial artist, kickboxer and former boxer, Israel Adesanya is being trolled online after it emerged he has been dragged to court by his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell who is demanding half his wealth.

It was made public by Ultimate Fighting Championshipship (UFC) fighter, Sean O’Malley on a podcast.

Adesanya and Powdrell never married and have no children however she argued that they dated for too long and she supported his fighting career throughout. They dated publicly for about four years.

Via Instagram, Adesanya recently hinted at the Powdrell’s move with a photo of Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi by sharing a photo of the PSG player with his actress ex-wife Hiba Abouk captioned: “Very relatable…Imagine being so …entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for. When you came into his life with nothing and tried to leave with million$. But like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected, I woulda take half her stuff too, but I don’t want half of nothing.”

Hakimi’s wife made news after it emerged she sued the footballer only to be told by court he owned nothing as all his assets were registered in his mother’s name.