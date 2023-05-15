Monday, May 15, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Sports Boxer Israel Adesanya sued by ex for half his wealth, invokes Hakimi
Sports

Boxer Israel Adesanya sued by ex for half his wealth, invokes Hakimi

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian-New Zealander mixed martial artist, kickboxer and former boxer, Israel Adesanya is being trolled online after it emerged he has been dragged to court by his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell who is demanding half his wealth.

It was made public by Ultimate Fighting Championshipship (UFC) fighter, Sean O’Malley on a podcast.

Adesanya and Powdrell never married and have no children however she argued that they dated for too long and she supported his fighting career throughout. They dated publicly for about four years.

Via Instagram, Adesanya recently hinted at the Powdrell’s move with a photo of Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi by sharing a photo of the PSG player with his actress ex-wife Hiba Abouk captioned: “Very relatable…Imagine being so …entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for. When you came into his life with nothing and tried to leave with million$. But like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected, I woulda take half her stuff too, but I don’t want half of nothing.”

Hakimi’s wife made news after it emerged she sued the footballer only to be told by court he owned nothing as all his assets were registered in his mother’s name.

You may also like

Uganda Silverback Arthur Kaluma on his way to the NBA

Chemusto upbeat after Budapest Qualification

Pirates crowned 2023 Rugby Premier League champions

Rugby grand finale is upon us. Which way is it going?

I have not retired, says Wokorach

Who is Dide? Masked rapper claiming to be Premier League footballer 

Defending champion Ayeko ruled out of mountain race champs   

Save River Rwizi 2023 marathon dates set

Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja appointed interim KCCA coach

Brazilian footballer Neymar expecting child with model girlfriend

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.